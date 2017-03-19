Doc Rivers calls on NBA to reduce back-to-back games

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the NBA must change its scheduling to reduce gruelling back-to-back games.

19 Mar 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Saturday 108-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and coach Doc Rivers does not blame them for their move.

Rivers understands why the Cavs sat their 'big three' for the match, having rested Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan on the second night of a back-to-back situation on Thursday in Denver.

The Clippers coach believes the NBA needs to reduce the number of times teams are forced to play on consecutive days – Tyronn Lue's side face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

"We have to protect our product," Rivers said. "It's hard. It's impossible, if you actually knew what went into scheduling, but the look of back-to-back ABC national games — it's not good.

"I hate it for the fans. I really do. I hate it. I do it. We all do it. I mean, it's bad. And I did it the other night in Denver. There are people with Blake and DJ jerseys all over the place."

Rivers recommends the league tweaks its scheduling to prevent teams appearing in nationally televised games from playing back-to-back.

"I think we have to treat those games like they're afternoon games, and you don't play the night before," Rivers said. "And then you don't play the next night after."

The Cavs' decision came one week after the Golden State Warriors opted to rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for their match with the San Antonio Spurs.