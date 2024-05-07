"Drake fans are like LeBron fans" - Rashad McCants believes Kendrick Lamar's 'lopsided beatdown' on Drake was inevitable

The Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud has got Rashad McCants drawing comparisons to NBA athletes and their fans. In the beef that has got nearly everyone hooked, even Gilbert Arenas can't help but share his two cents and he's got his guests on his podcast, Gil's Arena sharing their two cents.

While talking about the feud between the two hip-hop artists, McCants shared that Drake's supporters can be likened to one of the NBA's biggest stars. That star being four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

Here is what the former Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings player said about Drake and LeBron.

"All I know is this, I found out that Drake fans are like LeBron fans," McCants said.

Josiah Johnson, Arenas' co-host asked if it was because LeBron's fans are "rational, reasonable and fact-based." McCants also had this to say about those who have sided with Kendrick Lamar.

"I found out that Kendrick fans are the more realistic, art-appreciative fans just like the Kobe [Bryant] fans" McCants added. "And I think that's the side that we're on."

What Rashad McCants is implying here is that LeBron fans like to mention his numbers. When supporting their argument for LeBron being the GOAT, his fans mention his statistics and the awards that go along with it.

Meanwhile, Kobe's fans like to cite the impact that their personal GOAT had on the game. His unwavering passion, his on-court moves that were like poetry in motion, as well as his grit and determination, led him to become a basketball legend.

Kobe currently has more NBA championships than LeBron but the latter has the edge in terms of awards and records that he has to his name.

Rashad McCants makes his pick clear in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef

Rashad McCants made it clear whom he was siding with amidst the Drake-Kendrick Lamar drama.

According to the former NBA player, he thinks that there is no beef between the two hip-hop artists. In fact, he believes that it is a one-sided battle with Kendrick taking all of the wins. He said this as a response to everyone else on the show who was claiming that this has been the greatest rap beef ever.

While Rashad McCants disagreed that this was the greatest rap beef since it was lop-sided, he agreed that fans have been blessed with some of the best music to come out in a while.

This led to the others taking a deep dive into who had the greatest rap beef of all time. The crew mentioned several feuds that occurred over the years but were unable to come to a concrete conclusion.

