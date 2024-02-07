Draymond Green Injury Report: Latest on 4x champion's status for game vs Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 7)

Golden State Warriors will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday with an addition to their injury report. Draymond Green is reportedly listed as questionable for their rematch from the 119-107 Warriors win on Jan. 30.

Despite his status, he could be cleared to play at the game-time decision. Coach Steve Kerr has positioned him at center in a lineup with Curry, Thompson, Kuminga and Wiggins that has recently brought success to the Warriors.

The former Defensive Player of The Year has helped the team in their resurgence when available, however, he has played in only 23 games due to multiple suspensions that have led to him being in and out of the lineup.

What happened to Draymond Green?

Draymond Green is listed on the Warriors injury report due to a right knee contusion. The details surrounding the injury knee have not been disclosed.

Anthony Slater from The Athletic reported that Green has been playing through his knee woe throughout the Warriors' road trip, possibly from the beginning against the 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2.

The player has reportedly experienced issues with his knee, ankle, neck, wrist, toe, quadriceps and hip.

Draymond Green stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Draymond Green has faced the Philadelphia 76ers 21 times in his career and has succeeded against them in a lopsided 16-5 record.

He has averaged 8.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, with his stat highs including 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and six blocks. he has also recorded a triple-double and six double-doubles.

Draymond's impact goes beyond the stat sheet for the Warriors. His availability will be crucial to secure back-to-back wins, as he had a game-high +11 net rating.

His leadership and defense are well-acknowledged, and will help Curry get better looks with their pick-and-roll, where he averages 1.16 points per possession.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

Live-streaming options include NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial. It can also be purchased as a subscription.

