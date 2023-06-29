Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent after playing 11 seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Even if the Warriors can still restructure a brand new offer for Green, it is still speculation at this point if he will come back to the team. Regarding his impending free agency decision, Draymond Green recently addressed it on Paul George's "Podcast P" podcast.

"I'm going through free agency right now," Green said. "You hear this and you hear that, and just updating them on my thoughts like every step of the way. Because I don't want it to get down to a point to where if I was to leave it's just like 'hey fellas fyi I'm gone.' So I've been updating them ... just to keep them on the loop."

Selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2012 draft, Draymond Green has been a pivotal piece in the Warriors' dynasty run. He has been a huge reason why the Warriors were able to secure four championships during this historic franchise run.

However, there have been certain complications that have transpired, which eventually led to Green's decision to become an unrestricted free agent.

Fresh off their fourth championship during the 2022 finals, the Warriors struggled in recapturing that championship energy for the 2022-23 season. Coupled with the season's struggles, Green also got into an altercation with Jordan Poole during October of last year's team practice. Green was caught on video landing a direct punch on Poole, resulting in team coaches separating the two.

After a disappointing 122-101 Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during the second round of the playoffs, they entered the offseason with a lot of uncertainty. Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who drafted Green during the 2012 draft, announced his departure from the team on May 30, 2023.

Draymond Green's reaction to the departure of Bob Myers

Green spoke with Warriors coach Steve Kerr on "The Draymond Green Show Podcast" and gave his appreciation for what Kerr and Myers have done for him and his career.

"I know what he's meant to me and my career," Green said. "Not for one second do I go home and not think these guys have had my back. I understand what you've done for me, I understand what Bob's done for me, and what you guys have meant to me in my life and my career."

Green has been vocal about his true feelings regarding the absence of Bob Myers in the Warriors organization, which could have been a factor in him opting out of his player option.

