×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Duke remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll; Kentucky rises to 13th

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Dec 2018, 22:43 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke remains atop an AP Top 25 poll with few major changes after a light Christmas week schedule of games.

The Blue Devils earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season, while the top 12 remained in unchanged in the latest poll on Monday.

Duke (11-1) hasn't played since beating No. 11 Texas Tech in New York on Dec. 20, making the Blue Devils one of five ranked teams to be off through the holiday week. That schedule featured no matchups between ranked teams to limit potential movement in the poll, though that figures to change with conference play set to get rolling this week.

There was a top tier to the poll voting, too. Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas each earned four votes.

Kentucky was the highest-ranked climber, rising three spots to No. 13 after a win at rival Louisville — which marked the Wildcats' third straight win against power-conference opponents. No. 19 Houston also rose three spots.

Five teams rose two spots: No. 16 Marquette, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 North Carolina State, No. 21 Indiana and No. 23 Oklahoma.

No. 22 Wisconsin had the biggest slide of the week among ranked teams, falling seven spots after losing at home to Western Kentucky. And Arizona State fell out from No. 17 after a home loss to Princeton, which came a week after the Sun Devils beat then-No. 1 Kansas.

Nebraska was the lone addition at No. 24, continuing the Cornhuskers' in-and-out ways. They made their first poll appearance of the season at No. 24 on Dec. 3, fell out for a week, re-entered at No. 25, then fell out of last week's poll.

Associated Press
NEWS
Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th
RELATED STORY
Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll
RELATED STORY
Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in new AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
Duke steady at No. 1 as Villanova tumbles from Top 25
RELATED STORY
Kansas back to No. 1 in Associated Press men's hoops poll
RELATED STORY
Fantastic freshmen help No. 4 Duke blow out No. 2 Kentucky
RELATED STORY
Baylor drops out of top 5 in AP women's basketball poll
RELATED STORY
Minnesota enters women's AP Top 25, top 5 remain unchanged
RELATED STORY
Notre Dame tops AP Top 25, S. Carolina drops from top 10
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us