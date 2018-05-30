Durant doesn't want to be compared to LeBron

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant played down any comparisons to LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors advanced to their fourth straight NBA Finals with a 101-92 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Golden State will now play James' Cleveland Cavaliers once again for a title.

Durant and James are two of the best players in the NBA, but the former told The Mercury News their careers are in "two different places".

"I'm still learning, still growing and figuring things out," Durant said. "I feel like he is who he is at this point. He's experienced so much more than I have. So, he's looking at it from a different vantage point. But that's the beauty of basketball. You have guys with different paths and different journeys and they meet up on the court. It's magical and it's fun."

KD highlights from last night's win to help you through the morning, #DubNation. pic.twitter.com/oVNf9pwpdE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 29, 2018

James, a 14-time All-Star and four-time MVP, almost single-handedly carried Cleveland to the Finals. He has averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the playoffs.

James tallied 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a game-seven win over Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

Durant, who has averaged 29.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this postseason, said he cannot control his on-court performance being compared to James.

"I know what I bring to my team,"Durant said. "I know my role on my team. I'm just trying to play in a way that will help us win a championship. That's the only thing I can do."

The Cavaliers and Warriors meet in game one on Thursday.