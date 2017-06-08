Durant helps Warriors into 3-0 series lead

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 09:36 IST

The Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals after a thrilling 118-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Despite huge performances from LeBron James (39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) and Kyrie Irving (38 points), the Cavs were downed at Quicken Loans Arena.

Kevin Durant (31 points) and Klay Thompson (30) led the Warriors along with Stephen Curry, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavs led with just over three minutes remaining before Golden State went on an 11-0 run to finish game three.

With their win, the Warriors improved to 15-0 in the playoffs and are on the verge of a fifth championship and second in three years.

No team has ever come from a 3-0 series deficit to win in the NBA playoffs, and the Cavs will look to avoid a sweep at home on Friday.

James and Irving had appeared to be inspiring a much-needed win for Cleveland, but they collapsed late and were outscored 29-19 in the fourth quarter.

J.R. Smith's three-pointer with three minutes, nine seconds left gave the Cavs a 113-107 lead they would relinquish.

Durant hit a 26-foot jumper to put the Warriors ahead with 45 seconds remaining and they saw out their win.