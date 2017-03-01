Durant hurt in Warriors' loss, Westbrook posts triple-double

The Golden State Warriors suffered a loss and injury blow as Russell Westbrook posted yet another NBA triple-double.

Kevin Durant hurt his knee early before the Warriors went down to the Washington Wizards 112-108 on Tuesday.

Westbrook, meanwhile, made it 30 triple-doubles this season to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Utah Jazz.

Elsewhere, Marc Gasol guided the Memphis Grizzlies to victory.

WARRIORS BLOWS

Durant's involvement was ended early and the Warriors were beaten for just the 10th time this season.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and Draymond Green a double-double of 14 points and 14 assists in the loss.

Bradley Beal (25 points) and John Wall (12 points and 19 assists) helped the Wizards to their win.

WESTBROOK STARS AGAIN

Westbrook just kept his fine season going.

He had 43 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Thunder's 109-106 win against the Jazz.

GRIZZLIES CRUISE

The Grizzlies had few problems getting past the Phoenix Suns 130-112.

Gasol had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Mike Conley finished with a game-high 29 points and Zach Randolph had 23 off the bench.

BULLS, TRAIL BLAZERS BEATEN

The Chicago Bulls suffered a 125-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Detroit Pistons needed overtime to get past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 and the Charlotte Hornets edged the Los Angeles Lakers 109-104.

JAMES' CAVS IN BOSTON

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-17) and LeBron James are set to be tested by Isaiah Thomas' Boston Celtics (38-22) on Wednesday.