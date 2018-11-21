Durant says Green altercation won't impact his free agency

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is trying to move on from his altercation with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors star said it would have no impact on his free agency.

Green and Durant were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the loss. The team then suspended Green for one game.

Durant said he will not let the incident impact his impending free agency in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

"Nah, [it won't be a factor]," Durant said. "Because at the end of the day, I'm just a ballplayer that's just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I'm just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me."

The 30-year-old said he "never really felt like" the argument with Green was a problem. But, he added he was initially "upset" after the incident.

"I know that I can't hold on to something like this," Durant said. "I know that I've got to make a choice with myself, like how long are you going to be upset about this to the point where you're going to let it affect what you do on the floor or how you approach the game? Once it gets there now, I've got to make a grown-man decision and tell myself, 'Look, man, no matter what, you've still got to come to work every single day. It's going to work out. It's going to figure itself out.'

"And I think everyone's been handling it the best way they could and we're just trying to move forward with it."

The Warriors have lost three straight games and have dropped four of their last five since the confrontation between Durant and Green.

Durant, however, said the altercation could end up bringing the team closer together.

"When you go through some adversity in your personal relationships and you kind of lay everything out on the table with that human, that person, you start to just really get an understanding for everything," Durant said. "I feel like we'll all do that at some point.

"Not just me and Draymond, but I feel like just being with these guys for so long that you start to get comfortable."

The Warriors will return to the court on Wednesday when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.