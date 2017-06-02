Durant stars as Warriors dominate Cavs in NBA Finals opener

Kevin Durant starred with 38 points as the Golden State Warriors triumphed 113-91 in Oakland on Thursday.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 09:19 IST

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant against LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors drew first blood in the NBA Finals after upstaging reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one.

Meeting in the Finals for a third consecutive year, Kevin Durant starred with 38 points as the Warriors triumphed 113-91 in Oakland on Thursday.

Durant proved his worth following his blockbuster arrival from the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding eight rebounds and eight assists while leading all players in scoring.

Warriors team-mate Steph Curry contributed 28 points and 10 assists in a double-double display on home court.

Despite missing 15 layups and going three of 13 from behind the three-point arc in the first half, the Warriors still held a 60-52 advantage at the main break thanks to 12 Cavaliers turnovers — seven of which were by LeBron James.

The seven turnovers by James were the most he has ever had in the first half of any game during his NBA career.

James finished with eight turnovers to go with a team-high 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds.

The Warriors opened a 21-point lead in the second half before the Cavaliers finally scored on a James three-pointer with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Golden State never looked back while committing just four turnovers – the fewest all-time in an NBA Finals game.

While the Warriors looked dominant, nearly leading wire-to wire, they will be mindful of last season. Golden State won game one in 2016 and beat the Cavs in game two. Cleveland, however, overturned a 3-1 series deficit to emerge triumphant.

Game two is back at Oracle Arena on Sunday.