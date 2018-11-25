×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Durant the best scorer in the world - Thompson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    25 Nov 2018, 15:22 IST
KevinDurant-Cropped
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson hailed Golden State Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant as the "best scorer in the world" after his 44-point showing against the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson put home a rebound to secure a 117-116 win over the Kings for the defending champions, who made it back-to-back victories in a nervy finish.

However, it was two-time NBA Finals MVP Durant who starred with a season-high points total, 17 of his 44 coming in the fourth quarter.

Durant was again forced to carry more of the burden as the Warriors continue to play without star point guard Stephen Curry, who they hope will return from a groin injury for their upcoming road trip.

Thompson, though, is thankful to have Durant as a very high-calibre insurance policy.

"Even when Steph is here," Thompson said. "You've seen in The Finals for a couple years now what KD is capable of.

"Anytime the offense gets stagnant and they're switching a lot, you can just throw him the ball and he's going to get a clean look every time.

"He's the best scorer in the world."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant: "Phenomenal. He's taking on such a big responsibility, along with Klay.

"You see the shot distribution; those guys are really carrying the load offensively. Kevin was just amazing. There were so many possessions that were dead in the water and he bailed us out late."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Jimmy Butler vs Klay Thompson: Who's the best two-way...
RELATED STORY
The best shooters to ever walk the earth - Durant hails...
RELATED STORY
Durant, Thompson help Warriors beat Blazers, end 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
Durant scores season-best 44 points, Warriors hold off Kings
RELATED STORY
Lonzo Ball currently has a better 3-point percentage than...
RELATED STORY
Will Kevin Durant ever return to the OKC Thunder?
RELATED STORY
Durant leads Warriors over Hawks after Green's suspension
RELATED STORY
"Kevin Durant is the only unstoppable player in the...
RELATED STORY
Did Kevin Durant really ruin the NBA?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us