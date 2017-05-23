Durant vows to be back with Warriors next season

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has no regrets about his decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 05:16 IST

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Regardless of whether the Golden State Warriors win the 2017 NBA title, Kevin Durant has no regrets about his decision to move to Oracle Arena.

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors in a blockbuster move before the start of the season.

And the eight-time All-Star plans to be back on the team in 2017-18 as the Warriors lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-0 in the Western Conference finals.

"I made the 100 per cent correct decision, win or lose," Durant told the Undefeated.

"I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I've done before this. But I'm here now, and I feel like it's a great spot for me to be."

One win away from his first NBA Finals appearance since 2012 — when his Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in five games — Durant added of Golden State: "This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I'm taking it on and conquering every part of it. I'm enjoying every single step."

"I love it here," Durant, who plans to exercise his $27.7million option to remain with the Warriors. "I love my team-mates. I love the city [of Oakland], I love the organisation. I love it here. I don't plan on going anywhere else."