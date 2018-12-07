×
Edwards' late flurry leads Purdue past No. 23 Maryland 62-60

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    07 Dec 2018, 07:58 IST
AP Image

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 on Thursday to help Purdue pull off a 62-60 upset over No. 23 Maryland.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. finished with 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1). Bruno Fernando had 10 points and 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 12 points.

The Terrapins had plenty of chances to seize control on the road and even had a shot to win it at the buzzer when Morsell attempted a 3-pointer right in front of the Maryland bench. But Nojel Eastern blocked the shot to seal the victory.

Purdue, playing its third straight ranked opponent on the schedule, finally took advantage of Edwards' decisive closing flurry to pull ahead after trailing for most of the first 33 minutes.

The Boilermakers charged back quickly from a 34-30 halftime deficit and tied the score when center Mat Haarms and forward Grady Eifert made back-to-back 3s with 14:05 to play.

Neither team could build a lead of more than three until Edwards hit the last of his three 3s to give Purdue a 55-54 edge. He then dumped the ball off to Wheeler for a layup and fed the wide-open Haarms for a dunk that made it 59-54 with 5:18 left.

Maryland never recovered. It turned the ball over three times in the final five minutes and missed a free throw before Cowan made two free throws to get Maryland to 60-59 with 7.2 seconds left.

Edwards answered with two more free throws and Morsell's potential winner never had a chance.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins shot 28.6 percent from the field in the second half, finished the game going 1 of 9 from the field and scored only six points in the final 7½ minutes.

Purdue: While the Boilermakers continue to struggle offensively, coach Matt Painter had to like the grit his team showed. And Edwards eventually found a way to lead his teammates to a crucial victory.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Will try to rebound against one of last year's Final Four teams, Loyola Chicago, in Baltimore on Saturday.

Purdue: Makes the next stop on a challenging schedule Sunday at Texas.

