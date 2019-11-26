Embiid 'never thought' he'd be held scoreless

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid never imagined he would be held scoreless in an NBA game as the Philadelphia 76ers center endured a night to forget in the loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Two-time All-Star Embiid went 0-for-11 and had four turnovers in Philadelphia's 101-96 loss to the Raptors, who won a Game 7 against the Sixers in the playoffs last year en route to winning their first championship.

Philadelphia went 2-1 up in that series and Embiid celebrated with an airplane celebration, which Raptors fans mimicked during his rough game on Monday.

Furthermore, Raptors fan and Grammy-winning rapper Drake appeared to mock Embiid too by clapping at him from courtside.

"I was definitely not fatigued," Embiid, who had been averaging 22.8 points a game prior to Monday, told reporters.

"Obviously the defensive scheme, they wanted to try and make sure I didn't touch the ball. That forced me into a lot of tough shots.

"I never thought I would be here talking about zero points in an NBA game, but it is what it is.

"Some nights you make shots, some nights you don't. Some nights you're hot, some nights you're cold.

"Different defensive schemes, you've got to learn from it. Try to keep learning and working on your game."