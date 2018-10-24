×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Embiid says he owns 'real estate' in Drummond's head, Pistons center responds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    24 Oct 2018, 11:04 IST
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is confident when Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is guarding him.

Embiid had 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting during the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-132 overtime loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

He also added 11 rebounds and seven assists and drew a technical foul against Drummond late in the game, which resulted in an ejection.

"I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head," Embiid told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"There was a lot of cheap shots taken," Embiid added. "And I think at one point [the referee] said that the next cheap shot, next one is going to get a technical foul and that's why he got a technical foul.

"All I was doing was talking and playing basketball and trying to win the game."

Drummond did not agree with what Embiid said and responded to his post-game comments on Twitter.

"Lol does he?" he wrote. "If that's so he wouldn't be so excited to have me off the floor? Think about it that's a silly statement ! I'll take the W though enjoy flight home #Emmyaward winning actor."

Embiid is now averaging 27.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in four career games against the Pistons. He only averages more points against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

Drummond had 14 points on six-of-20 shooting with 16 rebounds on Tuesday. He also had two blocks to go with four fouls.

The two players will match up again when the Pistons travel to Philadelphia on November 3.

Omnisport
NEWS
Griffin scores 50 points, Pistons edge 76ers in overtime...
RELATED STORY
Griffin scores 50 points, Pistons top 76ers 133-132 in OT
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Picking winners from games on...
RELATED STORY
Embiid: 76ers-Celtics isn't a rivalry, they always kick...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 10 Post-up players
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 10 centers this season
RELATED STORY
Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116
RELATED STORY
76ers Embiid sings his heart out in video from Sheeran show
RELATED STORY
Casey wins debut with Pistons, 103-100 over Nets
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us