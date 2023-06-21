Fact Check: Is Victor Wembanyama considering to drop out of NBA Draft for baseball career? Debunking rumors of him walking on MJ path

A tweet alleged Victor Wembanyama is considering withdrawing from the NBA draft to pursue a career in baseball after throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. The account which posted the tweet, called 'FAX Sports: MLB' is reportedly an offshoot from 'ButtcrackSports' which posts fake news.

In addition to the tweet claiming that Wembanyama is considering dropping out of the draft after his tour of Yankee Stadium, the account also created a fake quote. The quote reads:

"If Aaron Judge can hit 62, I think I can hit 100."

The quote, much like the report of Wembanyama giving up basketball, is both fake and untrue. With less than 48 hours to go until the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama has shown no interest in withdrawing from the draft, let alone to pursue professional baseball.

In fact, leading up to the draft, Wembanyama blew many away with his eloquent and insightful answers during a recent appearance on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast. While discussing the pressure that comes with being the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama spoke with wisdom well beyond his years.

Victor Wembanyama's thoughts on joining San Antonio Spurs

With the San Antonio Spurs holding the No. 1 pick, the draft night process seems to be merely a formality for Wembanyama. As he stated on the night of the draft lottery, he's excited to go to San Antonio given the franchise's connection to French star Tony Parker.

In addition, with the reports of Hall of Famer Tim Duncan set to join Gregg Popovich's training staff part-time, Wembanyama will learn from the best. Given that, it's no wonder that he's eager to join the team and begin his pursuit of an NBA title.

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Much to the surprise of many around the league, Victor Wembanyama even went so far as to say that he will be playing in the NBA Summer League. While speaking to reporters at Yankee Stadium this week, he revealed that he's continued to work out in the wake of his season with the Metropolitans 92 ending.

Despite the fact that the FIBA World Cup will also be taking place this summer, Wembanyama has no plans to take things easy:

“I don’t let all this stuff get into my head. I have such high expectations of myself, I’m immune to all this stuff. I’m trying to be the best. Being the best is not only on the court. It’s being the best at media and press conference, I don’t like to do things halfway. ... I will be playing in Summer League.”

With plenty of enthusiasm heading into the draft and Summer League, the future looks bright for both Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

