FIBA 3x3 World Tour basketball event in Hyderabad on September 22-23

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    19 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) The Hyderabad Masters, the seventh stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2018, will be held here on September 22 and 23.

The event, to be held at People's Plaza in the city, is the first ever FIBA international 3x3 event being hosted in India.

The Hyderabad Masters will see the participation of the best international 3x3 teams, including world number one Novi Sad. Two Indian teams, Delhi 3BL and Bangalore 3BL, will compete in the event.

The qualification of the Indian teams was decided on the basis of the country's first ever FIBA recognised 3x3 league, 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) which was conducted from June 9 to August 26 across the country.

FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, is the world governing body of the game.

"We wanted to bring the event to India because we understand that there is a great opportunity for the sport to grow," Alex Sanchez, Managing Director FIBA 3x3, said at a press conference here Wednesday.

The participating teams will have a chance to qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final in October.

Novi Sad, with its star player Dusan Bulut, will be competing in the event. Other prominent teams and players include Piran (World No. 3), Belgrade (World No. 9), Simon Finzgar (World No. 8), Anze Srebovt (World No. 9), Gasper Ovnik (World No. 10), Bogdan Dragovic, Dulgun Enkhbat and others.

3x3 basketball will feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

3BL League Commissioner Rohit Bakshi, 3BL Chairman Yoshiya Katoh and Bollywood actress and co-owner of Team Delhi 3BL Pooja Bhatt were present on the occasion.

Bhatt said she knew nothing about basketball initially but became an ardent fan of the sport now. She said she is planning a show around 3x3 basketball.

She, however, criticised the BFI (Basketball Federation of India) for allegedly sending out letters to players and referees that they will not be allowed to play in other tournaments if they play in 3x3 leagues

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
