Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIBA bans 13 players & two coaches over Philippines-Australia brawl

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    19 Jul 2018, 17:52 IST
DanielKickert-Cropped
Daniel Kickert (centre) speaks to the media after the Australia basketball team returned from the Philippines

Thirteen players have been suspended by FIBA following a mass brawl in a World Cup qualifier between Philippines and Australia this month.

Ugly scenes on July 2 saw Philippines reduced to just one player, with punches thrown and a chair launched in a melee that took place on and off court.

Nine Philippines players were ejected along with four from Australia, the hosts then left with a sole player in a 89-53 defeat after June Mar Fajardo and Gabe Norwood fouled out.

And basketball's international governing body has now taken action, with 10 Philippines players banned for a combined total of 35 games. Their head coach Vincent Reyes was also suspended for a game while assistant coach Joseph Uichico received a three-match ban.

Australia's Thon Maker, who plays for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, was handed a three-game suspension, with team-mates Daniel Kickert (five games) and Chris Goulding (one games) also banned.

The bans only apply to FIBA qualifiers, the next of which Philippines have been ordered to play behind closed doors. The Basketball Federation of the Philippines has been fined 250,000 CHF while Basketball Australia received a 100,000 CHF fine.

FIBA has removed the game's officials from its Elite Programme and they will not be allowed to perform officiating duties at any FIBA competitions for up to a year.

Basketball Australia is unlikely to appeal, according to CEO Anthony Moore, who added that the organisation will conduct its own review based on FIBA's findings.

Omnisport
NEWS
FIBA bans players, coaches for basketball brawl in Manila
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: 13 players ejected in an...
RELATED STORY
Australia, Philippines players brawl in World Cup qualifier
RELATED STORY
Dellavedova praises Australia's conduct in Philippines brawl
RELATED STORY
Basketball officials apologize for Philippines brawl
RELATED STORY
Indian U-18 Basketball Team through to the FIBA Asian...
RELATED STORY
FIBA 3BL: Delhi Hoopsters emerge as Round 3 Champions
RELATED STORY
3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi: "The Ultimate Goal is for...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: India Vs Syria - 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia...
RELATED STORY
Maker 'deeply disappointed' by Australia, Philippines brawl
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us