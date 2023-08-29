FIBA World Cup 2023 Day 5 results (29th August): Which teams won today?

The fifth day of the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup had some interesting matches to watch out for. Although some have already qualified for the next round, action was as hot as ever as 16 teams saw action in three different countries.

Today’s schedule featured: Germany vs. Finland in Okinawa, Japan. Angola vs. the Dominican Republic was followed by Egypt vs. Mexico in Manila, Philippines. Lebanon and the shockingly ousted France had their match in Indonesia.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Australia vs. host Japan, Italy vs. host Philippines, Montenegro vs. Lithuania and Canada vs. Latvia were the other games today in the FIBA World Cup.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Day 5 results: List of winners

Germany tops Group E with a win over Finland

Germany was assured of a second-round spot before its game against Finland. Still, they were all business as they finished the group stage with a spotless 3-0 record and kept their opponents winless in three tries.

Dennis Schroder and Isaac Bonga led the way for the Germans, who looked impressive in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Johaness Thiemann, Moe Wagner and Andreas Obst also had solid outings for Die Mannschaft.

Dominican Republic keeps the Philippines’ hopes alive by beating Angola

Dominican Republic ran the table in Group A with a win over Angola. The Caribbean nation had already secured a place in the knockout stage with a win over Italy the other day.

Karl-Anthony Towns and crew, however, would not let up and beat the Angolans to keep an unbeaten record. Andres Feliz and Victor Liz led the Dominicans in scoring.

The win gave the host Philippines a slim chance of advancing if they beat the Italians later by at least 13 points.

Egypt nails first FIBA World Cup victory in 29 years by pounding Mexico

Egypt and Mexico were already eliminated from Group D before their clash. The Egyptians, however, wanted to end their 19-game losing streak in the first round. They did so by emphatically beating the Mexicans 100-72.

Expand Tweet

Ehab Amin, Patrick Gardner, Amr El Gandy, Karim Elgizawy and Assem Marei played key roles in the team’s long-coveted victory.

France fends off Lebanon to salvage a win in the group stage

France, who came into the 2023 FIBA World Cup as one of the favorites, was eliminated from the competition after a heartbreaking loss to Latvia. While they will be relegated to the classification stages, the French salvaged a win over the Lebanese to prevent an embarrassing shutout.

Les Blues were without Rudy Gobert, Moustapha Fall and Matthias Lessort. Their absences were clearly felt as Lebanon nearly pulled an upset. The French had to rally behind Nic Batum, Elie Okobo and Isaia Cordinier to earn some measure of pride.

Australia blows past Japan to earn a knockout phase ticket

The winner between Australia and Japan will join Germany in the next round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Boomers came out fast and kept the Japanese at bay until the final buzzer sounded.

The Australians were hitting from all cylinders as they hit 52% of their shots. Josh Giddey starred yet again for the Aussies with 25 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Xavier Cooks was spectacular off the bench, finishing with 24 points and 16 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end.

Joshua Hawkinson and Yuta Watanabe led Japan’s losing effort.

Italy eliminates the Philippines with a crucial win in Manila

The Philippines wasted what little hope the Dominican Republic gave them. The Filipinos had to beat the Italians by at least 13 points to earn a ticket to the second round.

After a back-and-forth start, Italy’s size, execution and rhythm slowly took over the game. Jordan Clarkson claimed that “prayers will be answered.”

Expand Tweet

Instead, it will be Utah Jazz teammate Simone Fontecchio’s team that will join the Dominican Republic in the knockout phase.

Lithuania keeps unbeaten record by drubbing Montenegro

Group D leaders Lithuania and Montenegro were set for a marquee matchup on Day 5 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. NBA centers Jonas Valanciunas vs. Nikola Vucevic was the head-to-head battle basketball fans wanted to see.

The game was close in the first half but Lithuania pulled away starting the third quarter. Valanciunas led the Lithuanians with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis also came up big with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Canada overcomes slow start to upend Latvia

Team Canada was arguably the best team at the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They stunned France with a dominating win and continued that trend against Lebanon.

Against Latvia, it looked like the Canadians were already content after securing a spot in the knockout stage. The Latvians took an early 23-13 lead after the first quarter.

From there, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and crew showed why they’re serious title contenders. They won the next three quarters 88-52, including a devastating 34-18 edge in the fourth period to nail the victory.

New York Knicks star R.J. Barrett had his best game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, finishing with 22 points and five rebounds. Team Canada missed Lu Dort who is out with a hamstring injury.

Credit has to go to the Latvians who were unfazed by their opponents’ star-studded lineup. Andrejs Grazulis, Rodions Kurucs and Arturs Zagars starred for Luca Banchi’s team.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)