“First NBA mascot with a million dollar contract!" – NBA fans react to Heat mascot Burnie & Conor McGregor skirmish

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, UFC legend Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot. While the skirmish between the two was supposedly a skit, McGregor apparently added too much force to his left hook.

The man dressed up as the Heat mascot Burnie came to work on Friday night knowing that he'll be working on a humorous bit. Unfortunately, things turned out otherwise.

The reason behind the skit was Conor McGregor promoting a pain-relieving spray. Apparently, the spray had no effect on the Heat mascot as he was sent to a local Emergency Room and was given pain relievers. According to sources, the man behind Burnie didn't receive any concussions and is doing okay just resting at home.

Fans on social media couldn't help but make fun of the situation as the entire scenario was painfully humorous to them. Some felt sorry for the mascot, but many had a lot of witty comments to tweet. Here's what some of them had to say:

@wpd214 tweeted: "..first NBA mascot with a million dollar contract!"

Blackjack @wpd214 @espn ..first NBA mascot with a million dollar contract!

@AustinPlanet tweeted: "His lawyer about to sue Conor McGregor for millions."

Austin @AustinPlanet @espn His lawyer about to sue Conor McGregor for millions.

@GetWetSports tweeted: "So they gave him Advil and sent him home. Helluva ER visit we are sure"

GetWetSports @GetWetSports @espn So they gave him Advil and sent him home. Helluva ER visit we are sure

@The_Big_P tweeted: "That punch look like it connected pretty well. It was definitely stiff!"

Steve Pelech @The_Big_P @espn That punch look like it connected pretty well. It was definitely stiff!

@GameOnCell tweeted: "Well, I guess now we know Burnie Can't box, lol. Maybe he'll think twice before stepping up to somebody with boxing gloves lol"

Brandon Salveson @GameOnCell



Brandon Salveson @GameOnCell

Maybe he'll think twice before stepping up to somebody with boxing gloves lol @espn Well, I guess now we know Burnie Can't box, lol.

A supposedly funny bit with the Heat mascot turned into a disaster

Conor McGregor throws a left hook at the Heat mascot

Things were quite disastrous for the Miami Heat on Friday night because not only did they lose to the Denver Nuggets, their mascot Burnie was knocked to the ground by the former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The incident between the Heat mascot and McGregor took place during a stoppage period in the third quarter of Game 4.

Burnie came out ready to fight the UFC legend by wearing a pair of gigantic golden boxing gloves with a matching robe. The man behind the mascot was confident that he wouldn't get hurt considering that the fight was supposedly a skit for Conor's pain-relieving spray. Little did he know that McGregor was going to throw a real punch at him.

Luckily, the man was wearing protective headgear underneath Burnie's head. As he was still sent to the ER after the bit, one could only imagine how much worse it could've been had he been punched without the gear.

