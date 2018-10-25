Five insane numbers from Stephen Curry’s 51-point masterclass

Stephen Curry put on an astonishing display in the Golden State Warriors' 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday with 51 points in just 32 minutes on court.

Curry put on a masterclass at Oracle Arena, the point guard landing 11 three-pointers and not even taking to the floor in the fourth quarter.

"It's just one of those nights you just have so much fun playing the game," Curry said. "Taking some dare shots and trying to sustain that for as long as I'm out there on the floor."

Here are five numbers to put Curry’s incredible performance in perspective:

Dubs were on another level with this one Catch all the best shots in tonight's Game Rewind, presented by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/CuDJBDVkbH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

2,162 - Curry was nearly automatic from three-point range, going 11-of-16 from deep. That moved him past Jamal Crawford into fifth on the all-time list with 2,162 made three-pointers. Next on the list is Kyle Korver with 2,214.

10 - Curry now has 10 career games with double-digit three-pointers - the most in NBA history. Ray Allen, the all-time leader for made three-pointers, only had one such game.

2 - The only two players to make 11 or more three-pointers in fewer than 32 minutes have been Curry (11 in 30 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets in 2017) and Donyell Marshall (12 in 28 minutes for the Toronto Raptors in 2005).

60 - Curry’s 51 points through three quarters is the second-highest mark in Warriors history. Klay Thompson dropped 60 through three quarters in 2016.

541 - Curry, who has 33 made three-pointers through five games, is on pace for 541 makes in 2018. He set the single-season record in 2015-16 with 402.