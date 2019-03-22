'Focus on the game' – Bryant to Duke star Zion

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant told Duke star Zion Williamson to "focus on the game" as "everything else is secondary".

Duke freshman Williamson has arguably been the best college basketball player of the last decade and is widely projected to be the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

NBA icon Bryant discussed Williamson's potential during as he offered the 18-year-old some advice.

"I think he's at a critical stage right now because there are going to be people pulling him from every direction," Bryant said in Q&A session with The Athletic.

"And the important thing for him is to stay focused on the game. That is the most important thing.

"Focus on the game. Everything else is secondary. I think if he does that, he will be the player that we all think he can be… and more."

Williamson enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds this season. He is also adding 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 69.3 per cent from the field.

He sprained his knee less than 40 seconds into the Blue Devils' first matchup with North Carolina and missed the next five games.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward, however, returned for the ACC Tournament and led his team to the postseason conference championship.

Bryant made 18 All-Star teams and won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with the Lakers, while he was named the 2008 MVP.