×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Focus on the game' – Bryant to Duke star Zion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Mar 2019, 06:18 IST
Zion-Williamson-USNews-021819-ftr-getty
Zion Williamson

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant told Duke star Zion Williamson to "focus on the game" as "everything else is secondary".

Duke freshman Williamson has arguably been the best college basketball player of the last decade and is widely projected to be the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

NBA icon Bryant discussed Williamson's potential during as he offered the 18-year-old some advice.

"I think he's at a critical stage right now because there are going to be people pulling him from every direction," Bryant said in Q&A session with The Athletic.

"And the important thing for him is to stay focused on the game. That is the most important thing.

"Focus on the game. Everything else is secondary. I think if he does that, he will be the player that we all think he can be… and more."

Williamson enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds this season. He is also adding 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 69.3 per cent from the field.

He sprained his knee less than 40 seconds into the Blue Devils' first matchup with North Carolina and missed the next five games.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward, however, returned for the ACC Tournament and led his team to the postseason conference championship.

Bryant made 18 All-Star teams and won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with the Lakers, while he was named the 2008 MVP.

Omnisport
NEWS
Zion Williamson leads Duke to victory
RELATED STORY
Thanks, but no thanks - Zion never considered quitting Duke
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson to return for Duke on Thursday
RELATED STORY
'He's unreal' – Warriors' Curry praises Duke star Zion
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson: Love for Duke led to injury return
RELATED STORY
Duke players, Coach K react to Zion Williamson’s knee injury
RELATED STORY
Shoe blowout, knee injury leave Zion, Duke to mull future
RELATED STORY
Duke star Williamson suffers knee injury
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson and five other stars to watch during March Madness
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of Zion Williamson, the likely #1 Draftee on 20th June
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us