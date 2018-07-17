Former internationals, national players in PMBL

Visakhapatnam, Jul 17(PTI)Over 120 shuttlers, including former international andnational players and Arjuna awardees willcompete for the Pro Masters Badminton League (PMBL) title here from July 30 to August 1.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India and the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association.

PMBL organizing secretary J B S Vidyadhar said that the three-day tournament for master players, aged 35 or above, would begin onJuly 30morning at8 AM.

The players were selected by owners of six teams - Wristy Masters, Shining Stars, Rhino Smashers, Himalayan Tigers, AmaravathiSunrises and Hyderabad Warriors in an auction.

Olympian V Diju, Arjuna awardee George Thomas and internationals like Shrikant Bakshi, Jasheel Ismail, Jason Xavier, Vijay Lancy, Neelima Chowdary and Deepthi Ch and some other noted master players will be participating in the PMBL.

The league format includes mens double, womens doubles and mixed doubles.

Each team comprises 12 male and four women shuttlers and will compete in 75+ (age of both players combined), 85+, 95+ and 105+ mens doubles, 70+ ladies doubles, 75+ and 80+ mixed doubles match formats.

One of the seniormost players is 70,Vidyadhar said.

The six teams will be divided into two groups. Each team in a group will clash withthe other two teams in the group.

The table toppers of each group will enterthe semi-finals.

The PMBL will witness over 100 matches.

The winners willreceive a cash prize of Rs six lakh and the runners-up, Rs three lakh.

All thematches will be live streamed on YouTube