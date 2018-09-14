Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Former president, family speak at Amway co-founder's funeral

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    14 Sep 2018, 10:41 IST
AP Image

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush joined family and friends of Amway co-founder and Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos to celebrate his life.

During the funeral service Thursday, Bush said he was grateful for the opportunity to commemorate the life of "an extraordinary American and a friend." Bush added that DeVos' life was "a testament to the promise of America and the blessings of freedom."

DeVos, who was the father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died Sept. 6 at his western Michigan home due to complications from an infection. He was 92.

His children and grandchildren spoke of his unconditional love, generosity, leadership, inspirational words and quirkiness during the invitation-only service at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids.

DeVos served as president of direct-selling giant Amway until 1993. He bought the NBA's Magic in 1991.

