France vs Iran Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

After entering the FIBA World Cup as a favorite to medal, France finds themselves knocked out in the group stage. Losses to Canada and Latvia led to them not advancing to the second round.

Following their elimination, France will now play in the classification rounds in Group in Group P. Their next game is against Iran. The two are scheduled to face off on Thursday, August 31st, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

Iran is in the classification rounds after going 0-3 in group play. They kicked off the FIBA World Cup with a 100-59 loss to Brazil. After that, they suffered double-digit losses to both Cote d'Ivoire and Spain.

The French got their lone win of the group stage in their final matchup. They ended up beating Lebanon by a final score of 85-79.

France's FIBA World Cup Roster:

Sylvain Francisco

Elie Okobo

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Evan Fournier

Nando De Colo

Terry Tarpey

Yakuba Ouattara

Mathias Lessort

Rudy Gobert

Isaia Cordinier

Moustapha Fall

Iran's FIBA World Cup Roster:

Mohammadsina Vahedi

Meisam Mirzaei

Sajjad Mashayekhi

Mohammad Amini

Navid Rezaeifar

Behnam Yakhchali

Piter Girgoorian

Arsalan Kazemi

Hamed Ehaddadi

Matin Aghajanpour

Jalal Agha Miri

Hasan Aliakbari

Prediction

Looking at these two squads, it's clear who the favorite is. France is clearly the more talented roster and should win this game in convincing fashion.

After getting knocked out in the group stage round, the French have something to prove moving forward. They'll have a fire lit under them to prove themselves in the classification rounds. The first step to getting back on track is taking care of business against Iran.

Players to watch

With the French roster being loaded with NBA talent, most of the players to watch will come from their side. The biggest name being former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star kicked was expected to lead the charge, but that wasn't the case. He failed to crack double-digits in either of the games he appeared in. To make matters worse, Gobert only attempted one shot in the upset defeat to Latvia.

Gobert is someone who should be able to assert himself on the international stage, making him a key player to watch in this matchup. Other notable players in NBA veteran Nicolas Batum and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier.

Fournier was by far the best player for France in the group stage round. In three games, he averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and two assists.

