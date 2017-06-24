Fultz, Embiid fully believe Sixers are a playoff team

Markelle Fultz wasted no time talking up his new team, who finished 2016-17 with a 28-54 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 05:47 IST

Top pick Markelle Fultz believes the Philadelphia 76ers can make the playoffs in 2018 and so does team-mate Joel Embiid.

The 76ers drafted Fultz with the number one pick in Thursday's NBA draft, joining last year's top selection Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

"I am serious when I say that [the 76ers can reach the postseason]," said in his introductory news conference on Friday.

"That is not just me talking because I am a player. I really think that we can be a [playoff team]."

And when you add facts like Jimmy Butler moving on to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers possibly trading Paul George, the east is losing top players rather than gaining them.

That is why Fultz's team-mate Embiid is fully on board with the opinion, as outlandish as it may be for a team that have won 75 games in their last four full seasons combined.

"Joel will come out and [say] something similar," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "How can you not respect it? ... You want them feeling like that.

"And you circle back, if it's delivered, you got to own it, you got to practice like that, you got to act like that, you got to be that. It is not just words. So I think it is perhaps ammunition at times to remind them of statements and to help them achieve their in-game goal."