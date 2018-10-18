×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

G League will offer $125K to top prospects in lieu of NCAA one-and-done route

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    18 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST
Basketball - cropped
View of a basketball

The NBA G League announced it will offer "select contracts" worth up to $125,000 to top high-school prospects who do not want to go down the NCAA's one-and-done route.

Under existing rules players must be 19, or one year removed from high school, before entering the NBA Draft.

The vast majority of prospects enrol in a college programme, while some play overseas for a year and return to the United States to be drafted.

G League president Malcolm Turner said: "Select contracts are an answer to the basketball community's call for additional development options for elite players before they are eligible for the NBA.

"The supporting infrastructure surrounding these newly-created select contracts is designed to provide a rich offering of basketball and life skills developmental tools for top young players to grow along their professional paths from high school to the pros."

The contracts, which will be available from next season, offer year-round training on and off the court with the opportunity to receive scholarships to higher education programmes should they decide to return to school after a basketball career.

Players will also be able to hire an agent, have sponsorships and make money off their name and likeness, which they cannot under NCAA rules.

The deals are available to athletes who are 18 years old by September 15 prior to the season in which they would play.

There is no age limit to being able to take up a "select contract", but a player cannot be given one if they have already been through an NBA Draft.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA G-League Player Collapses, Rushed to Hospital
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for Rookie of the Year
RELATED STORY
RPI replaced with new evaluation tool for NCAA Tournament
RELATED STORY
NCAA finds no rules violations in Nassar scandal
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 5 Teams in Mid-Range Scoring
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 greatest Point Guards of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam...
RELATED STORY
Way-too-early 2018-2019 NCAA basketball rankings (#25...
RELATED STORY
Seven-Time NBA Champion Robert Horry to celebrate 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
5 Prospects who could be in the top 5 picks in the 2019...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us