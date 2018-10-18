G League will offer $125K to top prospects in lieu of NCAA one-and-done route

The NBA G League announced it will offer "select contracts" worth up to $125,000 to top high-school prospects who do not want to go down the NCAA's one-and-done route.

Under existing rules players must be 19, or one year removed from high school, before entering the NBA Draft.

The vast majority of prospects enrol in a college programme, while some play overseas for a year and return to the United States to be drafted.

G League president Malcolm Turner said: "Select contracts are an answer to the basketball community's call for additional development options for elite players before they are eligible for the NBA.

"The supporting infrastructure surrounding these newly-created select contracts is designed to provide a rich offering of basketball and life skills developmental tools for top young players to grow along their professional paths from high school to the pros."

The contracts, which will be available from next season, offer year-round training on and off the court with the opportunity to receive scholarships to higher education programmes should they decide to return to school after a basketball career.

Players will also be able to hire an agent, have sponsorships and make money off their name and likeness, which they cannot under NCAA rules.

The deals are available to athletes who are 18 years old by September 15 prior to the season in which they would play.

There is no age limit to being able to take up a "select contract", but a player cannot be given one if they have already been through an NBA Draft.