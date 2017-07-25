Gasol agrees three-year deal with Spurs

Free agent Pau Gasol ? a six-time NBA All-Star ? has signed a new three-year contract to remain at the San Antonio Spurs.

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 03:57 IST

Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol has re-signed with the San Antonio Spurs, it was announced on Monday.

Free agent Gasol – a six-time NBA All-Star – has signed a new three-year contract to remain in San Antonio.

Terms were not disclosed, but Gasol's deal is reportedly worth $48million with the third year partially guaranteed.

The 37-year-old had opted out of the final year of his contract in late June, reportedly to give the team greater salary flexibility to pursue a top-end free agent. That option was worth $16.2m.

As it turned out, the Spurs – who lost out in their bid to land free-agent guard Chris Paul – did not need the cap space.

Gasol averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Spurs.

In 1,119 career games (1,081 starts), the two-time NBA champion has averaged 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.65 blocks while shooting .510 (7,651-15,008) from the floor and .754 (4,569-6,062) from the free throw line in 34.7 minutes.

He has appeared in 131 career play-off games, averaging 15.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.77 blocks in 36.1 minutes.