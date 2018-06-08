Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gentry extends stay with New Orleans Pelicans

After steering the Pelicans to the second round of the playoffs, Alvin Gentry has agreed to extend his stay in New Orleans.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 02:15 IST
14
alvin-gentry-11916-usnews-getty-FTR
Alvin Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed head coach Alvin Gentry to a two-year extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Gentry led New Orleans to the sixth seed in the Western Conference this year before they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

While knocked out by the Golden State Warriors in the second round, the 63-year-old has now agreed to remain with the franchise until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"We are thrilled to have Alvin as our head coach," general manager Dell Demps said in a statement.

"He did a tremendous job last season. When we faced adversity, Alvin and his staff continually discovered ways to place the team in situations where we could be successful.

Gentry - who has compiled a 112-134 record in his three seasons in charge of the Pelicans - thanked owner Gayle Benson and believes the future looks bright, not just for the team but also the city of New Orleans in general.

"I am extremely thankful to Mrs. Benson and the Pelicans organisation for their support and confidence in my abilities to lead this team," Gentry said.

"Since day one, they have treated me like family and have provided us with the necessary resources to compete at the highest level. Mrs. Benson has been incredibly supportive of our coaching staff and players, and I couldn’t be happier to work for such an exceptional owner.

"I am excited for the great opportunities that are ahead for our organisation and the city of New Orleans."

Gentry and Pelicans want Cousins back in New Orleans
RELATED STORY
Can the New Orleans Pelicans Upset the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
West Conf. Semis - Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans 104-113...
RELATED STORY
West Conf. Semis - Game 4: Golden State Warriors 118-92...
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018: Grading the New Orleans Pelicans players
RELATED STORY
Western Conference Semifinals: Golden State Warriors vs...
RELATED STORY
Curry '50-50' to play in game one against Pelicans
RELATED STORY
West Conf. Semis: New Orleans Pelicans 116-121 Golden...
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Curry set to play game two against Pelicans
RELATED STORY
Dominant Davis wills Pelicans into 2nd round of playoffs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us