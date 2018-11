George scores 35, leads Thunder past Knicks 128-103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored a season-high 35 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the New York Knicks 128-103 on Wednesday night.

Steven Adams had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points and 12 assists for the Thunder. They have won nine of 10 since an 0-4 start, and improved to 4-1 since point guard Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Tim Hardaway, Jr. scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 19 for the Knicks.

George scored 18 points in the first half and Adams added 15 to help the Thunder take a 65-49 lead. Oklahoma City shot 56.5 percent from the field before the break.

The Thunder put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Adams threaded the needle to find a cutting Patrick Patterson for a dunk, then Patterson lobbed to George for a jam that put Oklahoma City ahead 85-61. George scored 17 points in the third quarter, and the Thunder led 100-80 at the end of the period.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kanter, who played for the Thunder for two seasons and part of another, got a warm reception from the fans. ... Rookie F Kevin Knox scored 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Thunder: Shot 65.2 percent in the first quarter to take a 37-22 lead. ... It was Oklahoma City's first time wearing its City Edition uniforms, which pay homage to Oklahoma's Native American heritage by incorporating elements of the state's tribal nations. ... Adams matched a career high with five assists.

UP NEXT:

Knicks: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP