×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giannis not feeling pressure despite Raptors revival

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    22 May 2019, 14:58 IST
Giannis-Cropped
Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket

Giannis Antetokounmpo insisted there is no pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks despite allowing the Toronto Raptors to tie their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday.

The Bucks held a 2-0 lead after the opening pair of games in Milwaukee, but Toronto - after a thrilling double overtime win in Game 3 - levelled the series at 2-2 with a 120-102 victory at Scotiabank Arena in Game 4.

Milwaukee trailed by 10 points at the half and were unable to overturn that deficit, with Antetokounmpo blaming a poor third quarter for their inability to produce a turnaround.

"Obviously I think we started aggressive, in the third quarter we came out flat," Antetokounmpo said. 

"It's something we can get better at, something we can fix, it's something that we've been doing all season.

"Usually in the third quarter we come out and we're aggressive, making shots, moving the ball but we weren't able to do it.

"But at the end of the day we're not going to lose our confidence, hopefully when we get back home we can execute better in the third quarter and the whole game."

Performing in the third will be pivotal for the Bucks not only in this series but also if they do make it to the NBA Finals, where a Golden State Warriors team renowned for game-changing third-quarter runs will be the opposition.

Advertisement

But Antetokounmpo does not believe there is any extra burden on the Bucks after this loss, adding: "There's no pressure, obviously we've got to take care of [our] home [matches], it's our job but I don't think there's pressure. We've just to go out there and have fun, play good basketball, be us, and try to win.

"Just got to play with more energy, execute better, but our feeling is the same, doesn't change, they did their job. They protected home and we've got to do our job now.

"Got to give them credit, obviously they are doing a great job defensively, helping one another, closing the drive lanes, using their hands in the passing lanes but we've got to execute better, got to take better care of the ball.

"We've been playing good basketball the whole year, if you lose one or two games it's not the end of the world."

Advertisement
Giannis' Bucks rout Raptors for 2-0 series lead
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Raptors top Bucks in double-OT thriller
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
Giannis 'ready to play' despite ankle issue
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us