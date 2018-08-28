Ginobili announces retirement after 16 NBA seasons

Manu Ginobili

San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NBA seasons.

The 41-year-old spent his entire NBA career with San Antonio and won two Italian League MVP awards before coming back for his rookie season in 2002.

During his 16-year tenure with the Spurs, Ginobili - who had one year left on his contract - helped the team win four NBA titles and was a two-time NBA All-Star.

He was also an Olympic gold medallist for Argentina in 2004 and won bronze in 2008.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

He averaged 13.3 points with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists during his NBA career and is one of seven players to spend his entire career with one team while playing at least 16 seasons, along with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, John Havlicek, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki and John Stockton.

Ginobili's retirement is another veteran loss for the Spurs and Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, along with Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green being traded to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.