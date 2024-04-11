Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. It's another crucial and must-win contest for the Dubs, who enter the game with a chance to move into ninth in the Western Conference standings. They have the momentum on their side behind an 8-2 run.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are placed in the lottery and have little to gain. However, capping off one of their last two games at home this season with a win will be something they would hope for. However, the Trail Blazers have lost their past two games and eight of their last 10.

They are the underdogs, so a win could make things even sweeter for them as they would be able to cause an upset one of the most in-form teams in the league.

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for Apr. 11

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have listed Draymond Green and Klay Thompson as questionable, while Dario Saric is out. All three players are dealing with knee injuries.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Questionable Right knee contusion Dario Saric Out Right knee lateral joint pain Klay Thompson Questionable Right knee tendonitis

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The Trail Blazers have a lengthy injury report with seven players. They all ruled out. The list includes Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Toumani Camara (Rib fracture), Jerami Grant (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Anfernee Simons (knee), Matisse Thybulle (ankle) and Robert Williams III (knee).

Players Status Injury Malcolm Brogdon Out Elbow Toumani Camara Out Rib Jerami Grant Out Hamstring Shaedon Sharpe Out Abdomen Anfernee Simons Out Knee Matisse Thybulle Out Ankle Robert Williams III Out Knee

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers last game stats and more

The Warriors and Trail Blazers last met on Dec. 23. The Dubs won that game 126-106 at home. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry turned back the clock with a vintage "Splash Bros" performance as the former dropped 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting, while the latter had 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting.

The Dubs also got 10-point outings from four others, while Chris Paul recorded 11 assists off the bench. The Warriors played a well-balanced game on offense, not relying on their 3-point shot as much. They shot 57.8% on 38 team assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers got a 25-point outing from Anfernee Simons, while Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant finished with 17 apiece. However, the rest of the group didn't contribute that efficiency. Portland made only 35.2% of its shots.

Thursday's outcome could pretty much be the same as the last meeting between the teams. The Warriors have too much talent on their team, while Portland is severely depleted, with veterans out of the lineup for the rest of the season.