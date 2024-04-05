Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

Two of the hottest teams in the league will clash in the upcoming Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match on Friday night. The Warriors are aiming for their seventh consecutive win, while the Mavericks, who have won 12 of their last 14 games, are focused on improving their spot in the playoffs.

Both teams have six games remaining in the season, but their circumstances differ.

The 10th-seeded Warriors (42-34), trailing two games behind the eighth-seed, are aiming to secure a higher position for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Mavericks (46-30), are seeking to secure a playoff berth and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game preview

Golden State is coming off a significant 133-110 road victory over the Houston Rockets, which practically prevented the Rockets from surpassing them in the standings, where they currently occupy the final Play-In Tournament spot.

The Warriors shot 58% from the field and nearly 50% from the 3-point line, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson each scoring 29 markers.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks secured a spot in the postseason with a 109-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The victory was fueled by their dynamic backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who together scored 51 points.

Golden State will be missing Daric Saric, and Jonathan Kuminga's availability is uncertain. Dallas will be without Greg Brown III, Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.

In the latest encounter between the two, which happened earlier this week, the Warriors weathered a Doncic triple-double to beat Dallas, 104-100.

The Mavericks are definitely seeking redemption after their seven-game winning streak was ended by the Warriors, who are now aiming for their seventh consecutive victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Spread: Warriors -5 vs Mavericks +5

Moneyline: Warriors -208 vs Mavericks +173

Total over and under: Warriors U 227.5 vs Mavericks O 227.5

This season, Dallas has a 12-10 against the spread record in the 22 games where they were favored by at least five points. The Mavericks and their opponents have surpassed Friday's over/under of 227.5 points 48 times this season.

The Warriors have played 48 games this season that ended with a combined score exceeding 227.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game prediction

Despite both teams being on a winning streak, the game is predicted to be closely contested.

The Mavericks hold a slight edge in the offensive end, with Doncic and Irving being more this season compared to Curry and Thompson. Although Thompson had an impressive game against the Rockets, there's a chance he could regress to the mean.

The Mavericks are likely to secure the win, relying on their strong offense to overpower Golden State.