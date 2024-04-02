Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks is one of the nine games scheduled on April 2 in the NBA. This is the third time these teams will face each other this season.

The Mavericks have won both of their recent games against the Warriors. In the latest game, the Warriors did not have Steph Curry, which put them at a competitive disadvantage.

The Warriors are ranked 10th in the Western Conference with a 40-34 record. They are only 1.5 games behind the Lakers for the 9th spot and two games ahead of the 12th-seed Houston Rockets.

Conversely, the Mavericks are ranked 5th in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record. They are 0.5 games ahead of 6th seed New Orleans Pelican and 1.5 games ahead of 7th seed Phoenix Suns.

While the Mavs are trying to secure their playoff birth, the Dubs are trying to keep their head afloat and stay in the Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for April 2

The Dallas Mavericks’ injury report includes two players: Dereck Lively II, who is currently questionable due to a leg injury, and Josh Green, sidelined for seven games with an ankle injury. The upcoming game against the Warriors will mark his eighth absence.

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 2

For the upcoming Tuesday game against the Mavericks, the Warriors’ injury report lists three players: Klay Thompson is probable with a knee injury, Jonathan Kuminga is questionable due to a similar knee issue, and Dario Saric has been ruled out with a knee injury as well.

Player Injury Status Klay Thompson Knee Probable Jonathan Kuminga Knee Questionable Dario Saric Knee Out

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for April 2

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podzeimski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton PF Jonathan Kuminga (Q) Dario Saric (Out) Usman Garuba C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis * Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for April 2

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Kyrie Irving SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper Tim Hardaway Jr. PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Derrick Jones Jr. C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II (Q) P.J. Washington

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks key matchups

The Warriors and the Mavericks have two of the league's best players on their teams. One of the key matchups that will bring intense entertainment for the fans would be between Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic, a frontrunner in the MVP race, is posting impressive averages of 34 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. His stellar performance is propelling the Mavericks towards a playoff berth.

Steph Curry is contributing 26.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. As the team's most consistent player, he's instrumental in their efforts to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Another matchup that could be worth watching is Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving. While Irving has been having a decent season, Wiggins is still struggling to get his rhythm. However, perhaps the Warriors’ star finally might have a night to help the Dubs sail.