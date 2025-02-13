Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will tangle with the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the third of five meetings between the two teams. After three games, where the results were decided by 20 points combined, the Dubs look to get a more decisive win. A victory by the Warriors will clinch them the season series.

Like the Warriors, the Rockets will be playing on short rest but will have a home-court advantage. Jalen Green and Co., 2-0 in their four-game homestand, look to sustain their performance after a 0-4 road swing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga remains on the Warriors' injury report. He will not play as he continues to ramp up conditioning after a bout with an ankle injury. The uber-athletic forward has not played since early January.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have been injury-riddled for weeks now. They will hold out Tari Eason (leg), who had an impressive game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Steven Adams (foot), Cody Zeller (not with the team), Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Fred Van Vleet (ankle) are also unavailable against the Dubs.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Gary Payton II Jimmy Butler Moses Moody Draymond Green Gui Santos Jackson Rowe Quinten Post Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jalen Green Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Dillon Brooks Jeenathan Williams Tari Eason Cam Whitmore Amen Thompson Jack McVeigh Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Key matchups

Alperen Sengun vs Draymond Green

Quinten Post will likely start at center, but it will be Draymond Green who will take on Alperen Sengun. Without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets will rely more on the debuting All-Star. In Houston's only win this season against Golden State, Sengun had an impressive night, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

To win the season series against the emerging Western Conference team, the former Defensive Player of the Year must slow down Sengun.

Steph Curry vs Amen Thompson or Tari Eason

Minus Fred VanVleet, Rockets coach Ime Udoka could go with a superior all-around defensive team to throw at the Warriors. He will likely start Amen Thompson or Tari Eason on Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP has been averaging 31.7 points per game in February but could face tough sailing against Houston's defensive tandem. Houston, which has limited Curry to 19.0 PPG this season, could continue shackling him.

Jimmy Butler vs Tari Eason/Amen Thompson

If Thompson gets the assignment on Curry, which is the likely scenario, Eason will have to shadow the former Miami Heat star. Jimmy Butler, averaging 22.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.7 APG and 1.7 SPG, has given the Dubs a boost. Eason or Thompson will get the task of slowing down the Warriors' trade deadline superstar acquisition.

