  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:30 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted staring lineups and depth chart for Feb. 13 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors will tangle with the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the third of five meetings between the two teams. After three games, where the results were decided by 20 points combined, the Dubs look to get a more decisive win. A victory by the Warriors will clinch them the season series.

Like the Warriors, the Rockets will be playing on short rest but will have a home-court advantage. Jalen Green and Co., 2-0 in their four-game homestand, look to sustain their performance after a 0-4 road swing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga remains on the Warriors' injury report. He will not play as he continues to ramp up conditioning after a bout with an ankle injury. The uber-athletic forward has not played since early January.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have been injury-riddled for weeks now. They will hold out Tari Eason (leg), who had an impressive game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Steven Adams (foot), Cody Zeller (not with the team), Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Fred Van Vleet (ankle) are also unavailable against the Dubs.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Stephen CurryBrandin PodziemskiPat Spencer
Buddy HieldGary Payton II
Jimmy ButlerMoses Moody
Draymond GreenGui SantosJackson Rowe
Quinten PostTrayce Jackson-DavisKevon Looney

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Jalen GreenAaron HolidayReed Sheppard
Dillon BrooksJeenathan Williams
Tari EasonCam Whitmore
Amen ThompsonJack McVeigh
Alperen SengunSteven AdamsJock Landale

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Key matchups

Alperen Sengun vs Draymond Green

Quinten Post will likely start at center, but it will be Draymond Green who will take on Alperen Sengun. Without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets will rely more on the debuting All-Star. In Houston's only win this season against Golden State, Sengun had an impressive night, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

To win the season series against the emerging Western Conference team, the former Defensive Player of the Year must slow down Sengun.

Steph Curry vs Amen Thompson or Tari Eason

Minus Fred VanVleet, Rockets coach Ime Udoka could go with a superior all-around defensive team to throw at the Warriors. He will likely start Amen Thompson or Tari Eason on Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP has been averaging 31.7 points per game in February but could face tough sailing against Houston's defensive tandem. Houston, which has limited Curry to 19.0 PPG this season, could continue shackling him.

Jimmy Butler vs Tari Eason/Amen Thompson

If Thompson gets the assignment on Curry, which is the likely scenario, Eason will have to shadow the former Miami Heat star. Jimmy Butler, averaging 22.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.7 APG and 1.7 SPG, has given the Dubs a boost. Eason or Thompson will get the task of slowing down the Warriors' trade deadline superstar acquisition.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी