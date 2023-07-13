Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Prediction & Game Preview - July 13, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors will continue their summer league competition on Thursday, July 13, against the Houston Rockets. Golden State have been an enjoyable team to watch in Las Vegas, with Lester Quinones and Brandin Podziemski impressing.

Houston may be without their top pick of the 2023 NBA draft Amen Thompson, who has been sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Warriors vs Rockets NBA 2K24 Summer League: Prediction

With the improvements Quinones has been displaying and the poise with which Podziemski has approached his opening games with the Warriors, Golden State is going to be a tough team to beat.

Meanwhile, Houston will likely be leaning on Trevor Hudgins, who will enter the game coming off a 26-point performance. Matthew Myer also impressed in the Rockets' last outing. Both teams have some impressive talent on their Summer League roster.

Still, the Rockets have a deep Summer League roster, with multiple players who tasted significant amounts of NBA playing time last season. As such, the Houston Rockets will enter the contest against the Golden State Warriors as the slight favorites.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Roster

Guard Brandin Podziemski Guard Gabe Kalscheur Guard Lester Quinones Guard Adam Seiko Guard Kendric Davis Guard Craig Sword Guard Yuri Collins Guard Adam Kunkel Forward Gui Santos Forward Mikael Jantunen Forward Javan Johnson Forward Isaha Mike Forward/Center Trayce Jackson-Davis

Houston Rockets Summer League Roster

Amen Thompson Guard Trevor Hudgins Guard Fletcher Magee Guard Jalen Lecque Guard Jhonathan Dunn Guard Myles Powell Guard Tijohn Rodde Guard Justin Johnson Guard-Forward Nate Hinton Guard-Forward Darius Days Forward Cam Whitmore Forward Jabari Smith Jr Forward Tari Eason Forward Chris Brando Forward Matthew Mayer Forward Trhae Mitchell Forward Jay Huff Center

Warriors vs Rockets Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (+160), Rockets (-190)

Spread: Warriors (+4.5), Rockets (-4.5)

Total 184.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Warriors vs Rockets: Where to watch

Summer League competition is always fun to watch, especially if you're looking to pay close attention to the development of some of the team's younger talents.

With the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets boasting multiple fresh faces, it's likely a game you don't want to miss. You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Players to watch

For Golden State, Lester Quiniones and Brandin Podziemski are the big draws. Trayce Jackson-Davis will certainly get some attention if he's able to shake off a hamstring injury that has kept him off the floor.

On the Rockets side, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are the most talented players but appear to have been shut down in favor of giving young talents like Trevor Hudgens and Cam Whitmore a chance to impress. If he's healthy, Amen Thompson could also be a huge draw.

