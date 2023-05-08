Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - May 8th, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers will look to make it two straight at home on Monday as the team squares off against the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Game 4. The LA Lakers are currently up 2-1 in the series after a big 127-97 win on Saturday and will attempt to secure a 3-1 lead before heading back to Golden State.

According to the latest NBA Injury Report, released at 1:30 p.m. ET, the LA Lakers will have a full roster with the exception of Mo Bamba, who is questionable. On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors will also be heading into the pivotal showdown with their rotations healthy.

The game will see Anthony Davis, who is playing through foot soreness, look to build momentum on a big Game 3 performance. Following a tough Game 2, Davis posted a 25-point, 13-rebound stat line on Saturday that also included three steals and four blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition, D'Angelo Russell bounced back with a big 21-point performance on 5-8 from the field after a rough Game 2. For the Warriors, Game 3 saw the team largely struggle from the field. Steph Curry shot just 9-21 from the floor and 4-10 from beyond the arc.

At the same time, Klay Thompson posted a whopping six turnover game on 5-14 shooting from the floor and 3-9 from three-point land. If the Warriors want to tie the series up on the road, they'll need to take care of the ball, and shoot the ball more efficiently.

Golden State Warriors' struggles on the road heading into Game 4 against the LA Lakers

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors have struggled on the road this season. As the defending champions, many expected them to look dominant this year. During the regular season, however, the team posted an abysmal 11-30 record on the road.

So far, the team has posted a 2-3 record on the road this postseason, while the LA Lakers have yet to lose at home during the playoffs .

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

With the opportunity to head back to Golden State up 3-1 in the series, our prediction is that the LA Lakers will pick up a big Game 4 win at Crypto.com Arena. When looking at the dominance of Anthony Davis in the playoffs this year, it's clear that when he's at his best, AD has the power to swing the series.

Heading into a pivotal Game 4, Davis' dominance and the success of key players like D'Angelo Russell could be the difference maker.

After struggling in Game 3, the Warriors will likely perform better than they did in the previous game, however, their record on the road has been questionable.

(Suggested Reading: Mat Ishbia releases statement following incident with Nikola Jokic courtside)

Poll : 0 votes