Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers reignite their rivalry in Tuesday's blockbuster 2025-26 NBA season opening night matchup. Both teams have improved their rosters significantly from last year after midseason trades for All-Star caliber players like Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic.

The Warriors showcased their potential during the preseason, winning three of their two games. They were largely successful with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the floor, with the addition of free agent Al Horford.

On the other hand, the Lakers struggled to put their core on the floor together for all six games. LeBron James wasn't available then and won't be available for the next few weeks, citing sciatica. LA finally got the rest of its rotation in action in its last game, but seemingly struggled with chemistry, unlike the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Warriors -140, Lakers +116

Spread: Warriors -2.5 (-105), Lakers +2.5 (-115)

Total over/under (o/u): Warriors o225.5 (-112), Lakers u225.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Preview

The Warriors are seemingly prepared well to start the new season. Their veterans played majority of the games during the preseason, which could significantly help the team find its footing from the get-go.

Golden State was quiet for most of the summer, but the moves for Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton made it worth the wait.

The duo are exceptional on-court fits alongside the big three of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, and such roster construction has allowed the franchise to be successful in the past.

The Warriors do have a few injuries leading up to this game, though. Moses Moody, a potential starter and De'Anthony Melton are unavailable. Moody is out with a calf injury and Melton is recovering from a knee surgery,

Meanwhile, the Lakers have acquired talents like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia that are apt as Luka Doncic's supporting cast. However, their lack of cohesiveness remains a concern. Doncic played only two games this preseason.

His timing with Ayton remains off in their pick-and-roll action, so that's an area of concern. The Lakers' defensive execution has been streaky, too. With players in and out in preseason, JJ Redick and his staff might not have prepared the roster as well as Golden State.

Nevertheless, when a generational talent in Doncic is on the floor, the game can swing either way, regardless of the other swingfactors.

The Lakers are relatively healthy for this game outside of LeBron James' absence. Rookie Adou Thiero (knee) will join him as the only other absentee, while Maxi Kleber is questionable, citing an abdominal muscle strain.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Warriors

PG - Steph Curry, SG - Brandin Podziemski, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Draymond Green, C - Al Horford

Lakers

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Gabe Vincent, SF - Austin Reaves, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is favored to score under 31.5 points in his season debut.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry is favored to make over 4.5 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves is favored to score under 22.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips

The Warriors are marginal favorites to draw first blood this season against the Lakers. Their chemistry and star depth could overpower the Luka Doncic-led LA, especially without LeBron James, who is as experienced as anyone in matching up against Steph Curry and Co.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as -140 favorites with a -2.5 spread. The Lakers, however, will have a decent chance, especially with homecourt advantage.

