Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will visit the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The potential play-in tournament opponents will clash for the fourth and final time in their season series, which the Dubs lead 2-1. Both teams have significant stakes in the game. The marquee clash has the potential to live up to the hype of the previous three matchups.

The Warriors and Lakers have experienced nearly identical fluctuations throughout the season. They've appeared formidable when in sync but have struggled with inconsistency, as reflected in their positions in the standings. The Lakers (45-34) hold the ninth spot in the West, while the Golden State Warriors (43-35) trail closely in 10th place.

The Warriors are on a 7-3 run, whereas the Lakers boast an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 9

The Warriors are contending with three injured players: Gary Payton II, Dario Saric and Andrew Wiggins. Payton and Wiggins are listed as probable with ankle injuries. However, Saric remains sidelined due to a knee issue.

Player Status Injury Gary Payton II Probable Left ankle impingement Dario Saric Out Right knee lateral joint pain Andrew Wiggins Probable Left ankle sprain

LA Lakers injury report for April 9

The Lakers' injury report includes Anthony Davis and LeBron James, both listed as questionable. Davis is grappling with a sore left eye, while James is sidelined due to illness. Additionally, Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) have been ruled out.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Left eye soreness Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Flu-like symptoms Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for April 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton || Moses Moody PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga C Trayce-Jackson Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for April 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent SF LeBron James Cam Reddish PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Harry Giles ||| C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated Pacific Division showdown between the Warriors and the Lakers is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will receive national coverage on TNT and Tru TV, while local viewers can tune in via Spectrum SportsNet. Additionally, the matchup will be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Fans can also enjoy a week of free NBA TV trials with their subscriptions.

This game is pivotal for both teams, promising a tightly contested matchup throughout. While the Lakers anticipate LeBron James' return, the Warriors are favored to cover the spread even if he plays. With Steph Curry rested in the Warriors' recent game against the Jazz, Golden State boasts a formidable lineup capable of challenging the Lakers on the road.