Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors start a daunting five-game road trip on Sunday at the Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Timberwolves looking for the series sweep.

Minnesota has not swept a season series against the Warriors since the 1997-98 season when Steph Curry was just nine years old and Anthony Edwards has not been born. It's been a while since the Timberwolves were a much better team than Golden State.

The Warriors are in what appears to be a transition period from their championship dynasty to a potential rebuild. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are starting to look like contenders and could potentially win a title with Edwards at the helm.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors have a clean bill of health for Sunday's game. They have no players on the injury report and will be at full strength to start the most important road trip of the season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have four players on their injury report. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark are listed as out, while Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are tagged as questionable.

Towns is recovering from left knee surgery and Clark is rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon. Edwards is dealing with a left middle finger injury from dunking on John Collins, while Gobert has a left rib sprain.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is expected to stick to his current starting lineup and continue bringing Chris Paul and Klay Thompson off the bench. Trayce Jackson-Davis has earned more minutes, while fans are still clamoring for more playing for Moses Moody.

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Jonathan Kuminga | C: Draymond Green

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Lester Quinones SF Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Gui Santos PF Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Dario Saric C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth charts

If Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert get cleared to play, head coach Taylor Finch will likely use the starting five and rotation he implemented since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury.

PG: Mike Conley Jr. | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Rudy Gobert

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Mike Conley Jr. Jordan McLaughlin Daishen Nix SG Anthony Edwards Monte Morris Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Alexander-Walker Josh Minott PF Naz Reid Kyle Anderson T.J. Warren C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves key matchup

Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards are the best players for their respective teams, but it seems like Jonathan Kuminga is the key matchup for the latter. Kuminga has been a breakout star for the Golden State Warriors and could be allowed to guard Edwards.

Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Klay Thompson are also getting a crack at "Ant-Man" but his matchup with Kuminga should be the one to watch.

