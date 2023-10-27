Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (October 27)

The highly competitive postseason clash last season between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be revisited on Friday, October 27, as they collide for the first time in the brand-new NBA year. It will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

The two teams faced off in the opening round of the playoffs last year, where they went back-and-forth for seven games, with some sequences even going too tad physical. In the end, it was the Golden State Warriors who came out victorious and advanced to the next round.

Given what they have gone through last time around, all arrows point to yet another competitive clash between the California

rivals.

Both teams’ core of star players are expected to play in the game at hand. However, Draymond Green of the Warriors remains out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he sustained prior to the start of training camp.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Players to watch

The Golden State Warriors lost their season-opener on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, 108-104. But new acquisition Chris Paul played well, appeasing those who doubted how he would fit with the team that already has fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. ‘CP3’ finished with 14 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

Eyes will once again be on him on how he would perform against the Kings and help his squad bounce back and chalk up its first win.

Also to keep an eye on for Golden State is Jonathan Kuminga, who is expected to be given added time and responsibilities as the season progresses. In their season-opener, he played 20 minutes and ended up with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Over at Sacramento, it is going to be interesting how All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis would follow up on their stellar showing in their own season-opener on Wednesday.

Fox finished with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in their 130-114 victory over the Utah Jazz. Last season, he had averages of 25 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes in 73 games, earning him a first-ever All-Star nod and the Kings finishing third in the West with a 48-34 record.

Sabonis, for his part, continued to be a double-double machine in their first game of the season, ending up with 22 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with five assists and two blocks. He made it to his third All-Star Game last season and will continue to be counted on to anchor the team’s frontcourt play this year.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Odds, spread and moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (+125), Kings (-152)

Spread: Warriors (+3.5), Kings (-3.5)

Total: 240, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

This game will be competitively played given the team’s recent history against each other. But the Golden State Warriors should take this one as their loss in their season-opener left a bad taste that they want to get rid of. Also, the Warriors do not want to begin their campaign with back-to-back setbacks and are out to make a statement with a win against one of the emerging teams in the West.