Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors hold on to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, but barely, as only one game separates them from the Houston Rockets. So, when the Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center, it will be almost compulsory for Steph Curry and Co. to get a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State leading the series 2-1. The Warriors most recently beat the Spurs 112-102 on March 11. Jonathan Kuminga had 22 points, while Klay Thompson had 21. San Antonio was led by Victor Wembanyama’s 27 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors (39-34) are 10th in the West and have won three straight. The Spurs (18-56) are last in the West and are out of playoff contention. San Antonio is also on a three-game winning streak and could look to be the party pooper for the Warriors on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. EDT at Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game live on Bally Sports SW-CA and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 31

Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Their status should be monitored prior to tipoff. Dario Saric (knee) is out.

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 31

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey (left ACL), Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle).

Here’s a look at the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups and depth charts for March 31.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Brandin Podziemski SG Klay Thompson (Q) Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga (Q) Draymond Green Gary Payton II C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tre Jones Blake Wesley Malaki Branham SG Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie Malaki Branham SF Julian Champagnie Cedi Osman Devin Vassell PF Cedi Osman Dominick Barlow Sandro Mamukelashvili C Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Dominick Barlow

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Key matchups

Victor Wembanyama vs. Warriors centers

The Spurs probably have the biggest big man prospect that the league has seen in decades in Victor Wembanyama. This is a position that the Warriors have traditionally lacked to fill with great players. While Draymond Green can guard all positions, it will be interesting to see if he can contain the French phenom.

Golden State will have to rely on its rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis to take some of the load off of Green.

Warriors guards vs. Spurs guards

What Golden State lacks in size, it makes up for it with its guards. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors already boast one of the best backcourts in the history of the game. They also have Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski coming off of the bench. Gary Payton II and Moses Moody only add to Golden State's guard depth.

This is a matchup the Warriors need to dominate if they are to win this game, and thus continue to maintain their lead over the Rockets.