Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz starting lineups and depth charts for February 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz close the pre-All-Star break slate on Thursday at Vivint Arena. It's their second meeting in three days. The Warriors emerged with a 129-107 win in Monday's game. Golden State started hot with a 34-28 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Warriors' big three all came up decisive in that win. Klay Thompson had a team-high 26 points on 11 of 19 shooting. Steph Curry finished with 25 points, making seven 3s, while Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson's 22-point games were the bright spots for the Jazz. However, it wasn't close enough to provide any resistance to the surging Warriors, who recorded their fifth consecutive win.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz injury reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for February 15

The Warriors are yet to submit their injury report. However, Steve Kerr revealed after Wednesday's game against the LA Clippers that the veterans will play in Utah on the second night of a back-to-back. That said, Chris Paul is likely going to be the only player on the injury report. Paul is recovering from surgery on his fractured left hand.

Utah Jazz injury report for February 15

The Jazz are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back and are yet to submit their injury report. However, they had a clean injury report on Wednesday against the LA Lakers, and that's likely to be the case again.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for February 15

Point guards Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones Shooting guards Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for February 15

Point guards Collin Sexton Kris Dunn Talen Horton-Tucker Shooting guards Keyonte George Jordan Clarkson Kira Lewis Jr. Small forwards Lauri Markkanen Brice Sensabaugh Luka Samanic Power forwards John Collins Taylor Hendricks Otto Porter Jr. Centers Walker Kessler Omer Yurtseven Micah Potter

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz key matchups

The Warriors and Jazz contest will likely be decided by key matchups during the game. The first is between Steph Curry and the Jazz backcourt. Keyonte George and Collin Sexton will take turns guarding and chasing Curry, who has hit 35 3-pointers in his last four games.

It's an uphill task to limit Curry when he's in prime form, but if the Jazz can neutralize his threat, they will have a solid chance to cause an upset.

The other matchup is between Draymond Green and Lauri Markkanen. Golden State did a decent job of limiting the latter's impact on Tuesday. Draymond will be responsible for neutralizing Markkanen as much as possible as that could pave the way for a Warriors win.

