Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Staring Lineups and Depth Charts for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Washington Wizards host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as Jordan Poole faces his former teammates. The storyline makes this arguably the most enticing matchup on NBA League Pass. Poole's had an up-and-down season, but lately, he's been firing on all cylinders.

In his past four games, he's averaged 22.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 40.0% from 3. Poole will hope to carry that into the game against the Warriors and hand the Western Conference heavyweights an improbable defeat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It won't be an easy achievement, though. The Wizards are coming off 11 consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Warriors have 10 wins in their last 13 games, which makes them an overwhelming favorite to win this contest.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards injury reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 27

The Warriors' injury report only has one name. Gui Santos is out because of right knee inflammation.

Washington Wizards injury report for Feb. 27

The Wizards have five players on their injury report. Deni Avdija (heel), Corey Kispert (illness) and Landry Shamet (neck) are questionable. Meanwhile, Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 27

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Gui Santos isn't a regular feature in the rotation, so the Warriors can be considered 100% healthy. That said. their starting lineup will also be what it has been since their last game before the All-Star break. Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski will start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will complete the frontline.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Moses Moody Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Washington Wizards starting lineup and depth for Feb. 27

With Bilal Coulibaly out and Deni Avdija questionable, the Wizards could tinker with their starting lineup. Jordan Poole could get his spot back among the starters next to Tyus Jones, while Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III will retain their spots.

Avdija could be the fifth starter if he plays. If he sits out, the Wizards could start Johnny Davis.

Point guards Tyus Jones Jared Butler Shooting guards Jordan Poole Landry Shamet* Small forwards Deni Avdija* Corey Kispert* Power forwards Kyle Kuzma Eugene Omuruyi Centers Marvin Bagley III Richaun Holmes Anthony Gill

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups that could change close to the game depending on player availabilities.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards key matchups

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites. They have the better talent and record to show for it. However, the Washington Wizards could make this a close contest if they win a few key matchups.

The first is between Jordan Poole and Brandin Podziemski. The young guards could be pitted against each other for most of the game. Poole's the better scorer, but Podziemksi has the defensive IQ to limit the former Warriors rising star.

The other battle is between Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. Kuzma has the size and length advantage of Draymond. However, the latter's IQ and versatility allow him to guard bigger players. Limiting Kuzma could be key to the Warriors.