Gordon has a bit of a****** in him - Iriving urges Hayward to channel his aggression

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    01 Dec 2018, 14:59 IST
HaywardIrving - Cropped
The Celtics' Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has urged team-mate Gordon Hayward to release the "a******" in him as the Boston Celtics look to get the best out of the former NBA All-Star.

Hayward, who shares a birthday with Irving, albeit two years apart, received a pep talk from his younger colleague at a recent practice session.

Irving encouraged Hayward to get back to his aggressive best and the small forward responded with 14 points on six-for-nine shooting as the Celtics blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95 on Friday.

And, after a resounding win over his former franchise, Irving pointed to similarities between himself and Hayward.

"We're born on the same day," said Irving, who finished with 29 points. "I don't know if you believe in astrology or anything like that, we have some personality things that we're aligned with and I think he has that ticker inside of him.

"I remember [Irving's former Duke] coach [Mike Krzyzewski] telling me, you know, Gordon has a little bit of a****** in him. And he needs that.

"That toughness where he starts turning red and he starts getting into the basketball, getting out in transition and dunking the basketball and start doing those things.

"You know, that's the Gordon we're used to seeing and I'm just going to continue to give him that confidence as well as just let him be a veteran in this league and figure it out.

"So I'm just proud of him, I'm proud of the steps he's making."

Gordon Hayward: It's Time for Redemption
Celtics forward Gordon Hayward booed on return to Utah
Hayward put 'dark memories' behind him with Celtics return
Celtics' Hayward 'sore' but making strides
Hayward expected boos on Jazz return
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics need to...
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players who have been very disappointing...
Celtics' Hayward says ankle is 'basically 100 per cent'
NBA 2018-19: Talking points from Dallas Mavericks vs...
Gordon, Vucevic lead Magic as Knicks lose 5th straight
