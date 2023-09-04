"Greatest NBA rapper of all time" - Snoop Dogg shouts out Shaquille O'Neal's rapping skills

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. O’Neal has multiple careers, including a stint as a rapper, and he just got credit from one of the best to ever do it.

O’Neal just released a new collab with L.A. rap group Coyote titled “3 Lokos.” He dropped a nasty verse on the song announcing his return to the rap game. O’Neal threw down with multiple bars and was spitting better than a lot of current rappers, showing he has not lost a step.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg gave his endorsement on his Instagram. A lot of NBA players have tried their hand at rapping but Snoop crowned the big man.

“Shaq, greatest NBA rapper of all time,” Snoop wrote on social media.

That is high praise considering how many NBA players have released hip-hop songs before. O’Neal saw the comment and had a sincere response.

“Thanks man I’m a cry,” O’Neal wrote.

The verse came together quickly, according to his collab partners Coyote. The group is a rap duo from Los Angeles made up of Ladies Love Guapo and Ricky Blanco.

The duo said they developed a relationship with the Hall of Famer as he was a huge fan and the two discussed hopping on a track together. They said they sent O’Neal the beat to “3 Lokos,” and within four hours, O’Neal had the lengthy verse down. Ladies Love Guapo told TMZ:

"[Shaq] was like as long as it's some hardcore stuff, I'm down. So we made a hardcore hip hop '90s-type song and we're like, 'Bro, let's send it to Shaq,' and he got on it, did his thing, he spit like 32 bars. He went off!"

O’Neal also appeared in the music video for the single. It was filmed in the streets of LA.

Shaquille O’Neal and his music career

The former Lakers great has plenty of experience in the music business. He is currently a festival-headlining DJ under the moniker DJ Diesel. He throws down at sets with his hard, bass-heavy, dubstep style beats and remixes.

Before his DJ venture, O’Neal dove into music as a rapper. He released four studio albums as a rapper in the 90s.

His debut album Shaq Diesel was certified platinum. It peaked at 25 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.

His highest charting single was “(I Know I Got) Skillz”, which was released in 1993. It peaked at 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)