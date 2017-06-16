Green to LeBron: You started the super team, bro

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green laughed off LeBron James' claims he had never played in a "super team".

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 04:17 IST

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green goads the Cleveland Cavaliers fans during game four of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green and LeBron James are far from done with their debate.

After exchanging barbs via social media earlier in the day, Green delivered quite a shot while speaking to a crowd outside Oracle Arena following the Golden State Warriors' championship parade on Thursday.

"Super team this, super team that. 'I never played on a super team,'" Green said, referencing what James said Monday after the Warriors won the NBA championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"You started the super team, bro!"

James spent his first seven seasons in the NBA and led the Cavs to five straight playoff appearances that included a trip to the Finals in 2007.

But after earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 61 victories in the 2009-10 season, the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

James then famously left Cleveland to team up with fellow All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, boasting that the trio would lead the Heat to seven titles.

The Heat went to the NBA Finals in each of James' four seasons in Miami, but won only two championships before James returned home to Cleveland in 2014.

The Cavs had drafted Kyrie Irving in 2011 and then added Kevin Love via trade to form their own 'Big Three'.

James led the Cavs to the franchise's first championship last year when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors responded by signing former Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Kevin Durant to join Green and guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State. The Warriors swept their way through the Western Conference playoffs and then closed out the Cavs in five games.

When James was asked Monday about comparing Golden State's "super team" to the one he formed in Miami, the four-time MVP said: "I don't believe I've played for a super team. I don't believe in that. I don't believe we're a super team here."

Green continued to mock James' comments by thanking Durant, who was the Finals MVP, for joining Golden State's "super team".

"'I've never played on a super team.' That's crazy," said Green, who wore a t-shirt that read "Quickie" with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy next to a large "Q" that resembled the logo for Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.

James wore an "Ultimate Warrior" t-shirt during last year's Cavaliers championship parade.

"I can't forget the 'Ultimate Warrior' t-shirt last year," Green said Thursday. "I was waiting on this moment."