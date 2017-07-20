Griffin 'excited to be back' with Clippers after signing new deal

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed the five-time NBA All-Star to a new contract.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 03:49 IST

Blake Griffin said he wants to finish his career at the Los Angeles Clippers after signing a new contract.

Griffin, 28, signed a five-year deal worth $173million on Wednesday, having become a free agent on July 1.

The five-time NBA All-Star – selected with the number one pick in the 2009 Draft – had meetings scheduled with the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, but cancelled them to remain with the Clippers.

"I just want to say how excited I am to be back. Obviously this has been my home since I was drafted, and a lot went into this decision for me," Griffin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Not only what was best for me and my family, but just the quality of people and work that we have here. That goes from owners all the way down to the coaching staff to the roster to everything just day-to-day.

"I think with [Clippers owner] Steve Ballmer and [president of basketball operations and head coach] Doc [Rivers] and [executive vice president of basketball operations] Lawrence [Frank], all the way down, in the end I realised this is a no-brainer for me.

"This is the best place for me. This is a place where I want to start and finish my career."

Griffin has been plagued by injuries over the last three seasons, including knee and toe problems that caused him to miss time this past campaign.

The star forward said he has seen five foot specialists and should be ready for training camp.

Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 games last season. In 471 career games (all starts), he has averaged 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

"Our goals haven't changed, and the fact that we brought Blake back is a big day for us," Rivers said. "But the messaging for me, more importantly than anything, is, 'I want to be a Clipper.' That is one of the things, when we all came here, we want that."