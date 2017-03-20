Grizzlies' Parsons to undergo season-ending knee surgery

As the Memphis Grizzlies feared, Chandler Parsons will require season-ending knee surgery for the third straight year.

The Grizzlies confirmed Parsons is to go under the knife on Monday to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.

It marks the third straight season the 28-year-old forward has had season-ending knee surgery. His previous two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks ended with surgery on his right knee.

There were big expectations for Parsons this year after he signed a four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis. But he missed more than a month with a bruised left knee, and played with a limit on his minutes per game.

He had been averaging career lows in points (6.2) and rebounds (2.5) per game and Grizzlies fans had begun booing him at home.

However, earlier this week, Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said he knows Parsons will work hard to return to form.

"To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough," Wallace said in a statement.

"That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his team-mates and contribute."

The Grizzlies are 40-30 and hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining.